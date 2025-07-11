Travel Warning Issued for Massachusetts Residents Visiting This Popular Vacation Destination

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks, from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From the stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

In addition to people traveling to Massachusetts, residents of the state are also traveling out of state, especially by air. Logan International Airport is one of the busiest in the country, with over 1000 flights arriving and departing daily.

One of the most popular vacation destinations for Massachusetts is now under a travel warning from the U.S. government.

Massachusetts Travelers Warned About Travel to Popular Vacation Destination

The U.S. Department of State recently added the Dominican Republic to its travel advisory list. Travelers are now being urged to exercise increased caution due to rising safety concerns in certain areas.

From travel.state.gov:

Violent crime is a concern in the Dominican Republic despite more police presence in areas often visited by tourists. Do not display wealth, and be wary of meeting individuals from online in secluded locations.

United States tourism to the Dominican Republic accounts for about 40% of the country's annual visitors, and plays a major factor in the country's economy.