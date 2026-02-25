Massachusetts has some tough penalties when it comes to drunk driving. Not that I can necessarily blame the state. We all know that drunk driving is dangerous to you, your passengers, pedestrians, and folks around you in other vehicles. Drunk driving kills people and ruins lives, yet it's still something that often occurs in Massachusetts. As of 2023, alcohol-impaired fatalities increased by over 20%, ranking the state among the highest for rising incidents.

Mass.gov reports that in 2021, over one-third (34%) of all motor vehicle deaths in Massachusetts involved a drunk driver, which was higher than the national rate of 31%. Of car and truck drivers hospitalized in Massachusetts for crash-related injuries in 2021, over one-third (35%) were identified as being under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

The point is that drunk driving occurs often in Massachusetts, and the fines can be immense. DiscoverCars.com released results from a study showing that Massachusetts drunk driving fines are some of the highest in the country. The Bay State tied for second place with Washington State and Indiana for the highest drunk driving fines in the U.S.

The report states that in Massachusetts, a first-time drunk driving offense could result in a fine of up to $5,000 and a minimum jail sentence of up to 30 months. In Massachusetts, a DUI is a misdemeanor and can mean that a first-time offense could leave you with a potential fine between $500-$5,000 or even over two years in jail.

If safety isn't enough of a reason to have a designated driver lined up and ready to go, the fines and other penalties are certainly enough of one. Check out the full report here.

