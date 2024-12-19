Here’s the Drunkest City in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts has areas where people like to do their share of celebrating which can include consuming alcohol. With holiday and New Year's celebrations on the horizon, there's no doubt that many folks will indulge in a few drinks.

Boston is one city where plenty of celebrating with alcohol occurs. Boston is a sports town but also attracts many tourists. On top of that Boston has a high number of restaurants and bars. The amount of establishments in Boston that serve alcohol is over 3,000. So, it's no surprise that Boston ranks high when it comes to drinking but according to 24/7 Wall Street, Boston is not the drunkest city in Massachusetts.

Where is the Drunkest City in Massachusetts?

As reported by 24/7 Wall Street, a list was compiled by the site to find out the drunkest places in every state, and for Massachusetts, the winner is Barnstable Town which happens to be the largest community both in land area and population, on Cape Cod and is one of thirteen Massachusetts municipalities that have been granted city forms of government by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts but wish to retain "the town of" in their official names. Below are the statistics and results of Barnstable Town in terms of drinking activity.

Drunkest metro area for Massachusetts : Barnstable Town

: Barnstable Town Adults who drink excessively : 24.2% (Statewide: 19.3% – 20th highest)

: 24.2% (Statewide: 19.3% – 20th highest) Countywide driving deaths involving alcohol : 38.8% (Statewide: 30.5% – 19th highest)

: 38.8% (Statewide: 30.5% – 19th highest) Barnstable Town population : 232,457

Celebrating is Fine but Make Sure That Safety is a Top Priority

Just a reminder that no matter where you are celebrating whether it's Barnstable Town, Boston, Worcester, or any city or town make sure you have a designated driver on hand when it's time to leave the party. You can read more about the study including which other U.S. cities made the list along with the methodology that was used by going here.

