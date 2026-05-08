Lawn Mower DUI’s and More Wild Massachusetts Lawn Mower Laws

Massachusetts residents have spent all winter waiting for the snow to melt and lawns to reappear. Whether it's your least favorite chore or you love the act of manicuring your yard, lawn mowers are a part of homeownership. But did you know, there are some pretty strange (and some logical) laws surrounding lawn mowers in Massachusetts?

Lawn Mowers are Not Street Legal in Massachusetts

Surprise or duh? In some of the more rural parts of our fair state, it's not uncommon to see someone driving their riding mower down the road, but it's not legal. There are some exceptions, but Massachusetts requires road-ready mowers to be registered with the RMV and have a license plate.

You Can Get a DUI Riding a Lawn Mower in Massachusetts

Lawn mowers are not technically allowed on the road, but that doesn't mean you still can't be charged with a DUI while driving one. Officers can tickets and/or arrest you if they feel that your operation of the motorized vehicle is inhibited by alcohol.

Lawnmowers are Only Allowed to be Ridden By One Person at a Time

I feel like this should go without saying but there is one seat for a reason. However, you might not realize is that it is actually against the law to ride with more than one person. The law was enacted to protect small children from being injured or worse by the blades below.

You Can't Ride a Lawn Mower in Massachusetts If Your License is Suspended

Yes, seriously. This weird came about because apparently, too many people attempt to use lawn mowers as an alternative vehicle after they have their license suspended. The law seeks to take away any possibility of an intoxicated driver behind any wheel because even lawn mowers can cause quite a bit of damage if used improperly.

You Have to Be a Certain Age to Operate a Lawn Mower in Massachusetts

There are certain states who require that people of a certain age not be allowed to drive lawn mowers. In Massachusetts, the age for riding mowers is 16 and for a walk-behind or push mower is 12.