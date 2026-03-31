What You Should Know About Massachusetts Big Y, Aldi and Target Stores This Weekend

Massachusetts folks will be sitting down to a family meal this Easter Sunday, April 5. If you haven't begun your shopping and other preparations yet, you still have some time, but not a lot.

My wife and I are slowly getting things ready as we will be hosting the meal this Sunday. My in-laws are taking care of getting the turkey, so that is off our plate, but we still have many items to purchase and fetch before this Sunday arrives. While we have some food items, a majority of those, including the ham, will be retrieved by the end of the week.

I can tell you this much: I won't be going out on Easter Sunday to pick up items. Usually, that doesn't happen anyway, and that won't be happening this Sunday, fingers crossed. Who wants to leave the family gathering on a holiday to pick up items for that day's meal? Well, then again, if you don't get along with your relatives that well, maybe you want some relief.

If you do have to step out this Sunday and pick up a last-minute Easter item or pick up something that you forgot to get earlier in the week, keep in mind that Big Y, Target, and Aldi stores around Massachusetts will be closed on April 5th. However, it's been noted through various sources that Walmart will be open regular hours at most stores, and Market 32/Price Chopper, along with Stop and Shop, will both be open on Easter with reduced hours. I hope your meal is a great one. Happy Easter.

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