Massachusetts Employer with 95 Locations Announces Closures and Layoffs

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and varied landscapes, from sandy Cape Cod beaches to the iconic Boston skyline and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. With historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, corporations have their place in Massachusetts as well.

One of the state's major employers has just announced the closure of numerous facilities, resulting in the loss of thousands of jobs.

UPS Announces Closure of Over 70 Stores, Over 20k Job Cuts

Shipping giant UPS announced the layoffs of over 20,000 employees nationwide today. According to the company, the cost-cutting effort is linked to fewer deliveries from Amazon following an announcement in January that it planned to cut the number of Amazon packages by more than half over the next year and a half.

So what does this mean for Massachusetts based UPS employees? There are currently 95 UPS stores in the Bay State, in addition to the 1,300 union member teamsters employed in the state.

CBS News is reporting that a Summer Street south Boston UPS location will be one of the shuttered stores.