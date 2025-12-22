These Are The Massachusetts Employers People Are Lining Up To Work For

Why is it that certain people are content to work for the same employer for decades, while others jump ship for a different job every year or two? I think it comes down to how some businesses treat their employees.

It's not always about a bigger paycheck (although that certainly plays a part). Good companies know that many employees look for other benefits to keep them around, such as terrific health insurance and paid time off.

According to a recent ranking, Massachusetts is being recognized for being home to THREE companies that are all about treating their employees not only fairly, but quite often, spectacularly!

Recently, Careerminds, a global outplacement and career development firm, decided to find out what makes a GREAT EMPLOYER. Careerminds polled over 3,000 workers to determine which employers are exceptional when it comes to retaining their employees.

The results, I felt, were pretty astonishing and proved that employees aren't necessarily looking for a fatter paycheck. Businesses that show they are more concerned with career growth, well-being, and financial security for employees make employees feel valued, which keeps them motivated.

Before we look more closely at the Commonwealth, let's take a look at some companies across the country that know how to treat their employees, according to the poll from Careerminds.

THE TOP 5 COMPANIES TO WORK FOR (BASED ON PERKS & BENEFITS) NATIONALLY:

Google - California The Coca-Cola Company - Georgia Ben & Jerry's - Vermont Hawaiian Airlines - Hawaii Nike - Oregon

None of those choices surprises me. They are all great companies to work for. As a matter of fact, Google's employee perks are so over the top, they're almost legendary. Now let's take a look at the most coveted businesses to work for in the Bay State.

MASSACHUSETTS' TOP 3 MOST COVETED EMPLOYERS TO WORK FOR:

MASSMUTUAL - SPRINGFIELD BIOGEN - CAMBRIDGE HUBSPOT - CAMBRIDGE

Nice job, Massachusetts. Folks, find more info (including WHY the companies above are so great to work for) by visiting Careerminds' website here.

