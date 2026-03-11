Scams are something we unfortunately have to deal with on a near-daily, if not daily basis. While improvements in technology over the years have been welcomed by many and have made our lives easier, we now have to keep our eyes and ears open, as scammers are constantly attempting to steal our identities and drain our bank accounts via email, phone calls, text messages, and social media. It can be exhausting to stay on top of all these scam attempts.

One scam that Massachusetts folks should be aware of is the employment scam. According to AARP, employment scams are among the top scams to watch out for in 2026. Why is that? Well, it's because U.S. employers laid off the most workers in 2025 since the 2020 pandemic. People are out of work and are looking for jobs. Some folks need to make ends meet so badly that they may be willing to take anything available.

Furthermore, those who are desperate for a job may be willing to trust anyone who may be offering them a job. If you are one of those folks, don't let desperation cloud your judgment; you have to remain sharp because some scammers are going to impersonate real companies that may have some open positions.

Here are some ways to protect yourself from employment scams, per AARP

Never pay a fee. If you’re required to pay money to get a job or an interview, it’s a scam.

Guarantees of great pay and few hours for a work-from-home job are probably too good to be true. Understand job-app risks. Reputable sites like LinkedIn and Indeed aren’t immune to fake job posts.

The AARP also lists a few more ways to protect yourself, and one of those ways has to do with posting your resume. Get more protection tips here.

