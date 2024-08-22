Massachusetts Police, DOT Warn Against Latest Scam Targeting EZPass Drivers

Massachusetts State Police are warning residents about the latest scam targeting locals.

Massachusetts is full of a lot of really good people, unfortunately, there are still some bad ones out there as well. In an age where people have access to others in so many ways, coupled with ever-growing technology, scams are on the rise.

According to CNBC, there has been a 61% increase in attacks and scams in the past year, and each year they become more sophisticated in their methods. The news outlet reports that consumers lost an estimated $5.8 billion to fraud last year.

There are numerous ways in which scams are executed these days. Scam phone calls, pretending to be relatives in distress or emergency situations. Mail fraud asking for donations to fake police unions. Fake retailers or banks calling to report that a card or account has been compromised, only to attempt to gain access to your actually accounts. Scams are truly every where and folks need to be vigilant to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Text message SMS scam or phishing concept. Man hands using smart phone

Massachusetts Police and Department of Transportation Warn Again Latest Scam for Drivers

The latest scam reported by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (DOT) and a local police department involves a phony text message sent to drivers, requesting payment for a past due EZPass charge.

According to a social media post, a member of the Pittsfield Police Department in Berkshire County, Massachusetts was actually targeted by the scam. Luckily the officer noticed the link at the bottom of the text wasn't quite right. However if they or anyone else was in a hurry or didn't take a second look, could have been easily fooled.

Mass DOT and local police are reminding residents that EZDriveMA will never request payment via text.