This Breathtaking Massachusetts Beach is Perfect in Fall Because the Water Stays Mild

Prime summer beach season in Massachusetts has come and gone, and while peak season is in July and August, fall brings its own special advantages and personality to the beach. While summer is still here, we'll be entering fall in the blink of an eye.

Fall is a beautiful time to take a stroll on the beach, although some folks may be reluctant to dip their toes in the water; there is one Massachusetts beach that is perfect for toe dipping in fall. That beach is Old Silver Beach in Falmouth, Cape Cod. 10 Best by USA Today stated the following regarding visiting Old Silver Beach in the fall months.

Cape Cod is beautiful in the fall, and Falmouth is one of its most picturesque towns. With late-season wild beach roses still in bloom and shallow bay water remaining temperate well into autumn, Old Silver Beach is an excellent beach by day and a prime spot to watch the sunset at night.

This beach area is also an ideal spot for cyclists.

Cyclists come here to pedal the Shining Sea Bikeway, a rail trail that hugs the coast for 10.7 miles and is lined with native tree species that provide a canopy of autumn color. The Sea Crest Beach Resort has private access to Old Silver Beach. Fall programming includes evening stargazing and s’mores in the sand.

Fall is also a desirable season to visit Old Silver Beach, along with many of the beaches on the Cape, because you'll be able to stretch out due to fewer crowds and easy parking. We know how tough it can be to find a parking spot in the middle of prime beach season. If you are looking for a beautiful beach with mild water to experience during fall, Old Silver Beach is calling your name.

LOOK: The top small towns for taking in America's fall foliage Stacker takes a look at leaf-peeping hotspots across America. Gallery Credit: Stacker