Tick-Tock: Massachusetts Clock Change is Imminent, Don’t Forget to Change Yours

Massachusetts folks and tourists continue to enjoy the beautiful fall weather and mild temperatures. This year was the first Halloween in quite a long time that I was able to wear shorts and a T-shirt while my daughter collected candy from our friendly neighbors. I love the mild weather and outdoor activity opportunities that come along with it this late in the year.

Massachusetts Folks Will Soon Have to Squeeze in Their Outdoor Activities and Chores

Massachusetts folks will continue to experience mild weather in early November with temperatures ranging from the 50s through the early 70s but there will be a limit to the activities you can do outside as it will be getting dark sooner.

There are Mixed Feelings About Daylight Saving Time

There's no doubt that there are mixed feelings regarding daylight saving time. Some people feel we should keep it the way it is while others think that Massachusetts should change to standard time. No matter how you feel or what your thoughts are on the topic, you'll have to turn your clocks back if you want to be on schedule with everyone else in the Bay State.

Here's When We Turn Back The Clocks in Massachusetts

This weekend daylight saving time will end at 2 am on Sunday, Nov. 3 so no matter where you live in Massachusetts including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and everywhere in between, you'll want to set your clock back one hour before you go to bed this Saturday evening. You probably won't have many clocks to manually set as most of them that are on devices do it automatically. Even though it will get dark sooner, look on the bright side, at least you'll gain an extra hour of sleep.

