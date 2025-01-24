Popular Retailer with 84 Massachusetts Locations Closing Stores in 2025
Massachusetts retailers shutting down due to poor performance seems to be the norm these days. Retailers like Macy's, Walgreens, CVS, and more have all had to close their doors at some of their stores in order to keep the companies from going out of business. Another retailer is planning on shutting some more stores in 2025.
According to various websites, the discount retail chain Family Dollar will be shuttering 370 stores this year. Money Talks News reports that a couple of the reasons behind the upcoming closures include reduced SNAP benefits in low-income communities and small margins, having an impact.
This isn't the first round of closures for Family Dollar. The discount retailer's parent company Dollar Tree, closed 600 stores in 2024. According to Wikipedia, in June 2024 it was reported that Dollar Tree was in discussions to potentially spin off or sell, Family Dollar due to poor financial performance for the chain. As of December 2024, such a spinoff or sale has not occurred.
Another rough patch for Family Dollar is the fact the company's distribution center in Arkansas contained unsanitary conditions including rodent infestation. That center was permanently shut down and 400 stores in six states had to temporarily close. Those stores had to recall certain products due to the rodent infestation issue.
At this point, there hasn't been any word if any Massachusetts stores would be part of the 370 Family Dollar closures for 2025. Massachusetts alone has 84 stores according to Family Dollar's website. Springfield has the most Family Dollar stores with 10 followed by Worcester (7) and New Bedford (6). If any Massachusetts stores are part of the 2025 closures we will pass the word along as soon as the information becomes available.
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus