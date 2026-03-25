Here’s the Most Popular Easter Candy in Massachusetts

Easter will be here before you know it. It's hard to believe that we are already approaching April. It felt like just yesterday, Massachusetts folks were shoveling mountains of snow and struggling to stay warm. Now, the snow is gone, and the Easter Bunny is preparing to delight children during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 5.

In addition to church services and the big family meal, there will be Easter baskets galore for the youngsters, and those baskets will be filled with fun and delicious treats. When I was a kid, I looked forward to receiving the giant chocolate bunny, the Cadbury Creme eggs, and probably my most favorite of all, still to this day, the Reese's Peanut Butter eggs. I hope the Easter Bunny gets me a six-pack of those this year.

What is Massachusetts's Favorite Easter Candy?

If you have been communicating with the Easter Bunny about which treats to bring the little ones, know this (and this kind of surprised me), the top Easter candy nationally, according to innerbody is Peeps. However, Massachusetts' favorite Easter candy is the Cadbury Mini Eggs.

Both New York and Connecticut Have the Same Favorite Easter Candy

Other popular Easter candies across the country include Swedish Fish (New Yorkers and Connecticut folks love those), Jordan Almonds, and Starburst Jelly Beans. Vermonters love their Peeps. As mentioned before, Peeps rule the roost nationwide.

You can take a look at what other Easter candies are favored throughout the country by going here. I hope you get some great treasures in your basket this year. Happy Easter.

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