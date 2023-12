Massachusetts Fire Officials: Don’t Do This

Christmastime is near and every fire department in Massachusetts is warning residents about the dangers of tree fires. Dry trees and electricity do not mix.

Tree fires are not the number one cause of fires in Massachusetts even during the holidays, but it's definitely high risk.

Did You Know What The Number One Cause Of House Fires In Massachusetts Is?

Burning cigar with smoke on old humidor Shaiith loading...

I thought it was careless smoking, but it is NOT! In actuality, it's cooking fires.

attachment-IMG_5465 loading...

Here are some tips on how to deal with a cooking fire courtesy of mass.gov

Cooking fires are the number one cause of fires in Massachusetts.

Cover a pan or grease fire with a lid and turn off the heat. Baking soda also works.

and turn off the heat. Baking soda also works. Don't move a burning pan.

Don't use water or a fire extinguisher on a grease fire.

Stand by your pan. Don't leave food, grease or oils cooking on the stove top unattended.

Don't leave food, grease or oils cooking on the stove top unattended. Wear short or tight-fitting sleeves when cooking.

Keep pot handles turned inward to prevent spills.

Create a three-foot child-free zone around the stove. Keep pets away also.

around the stove. Keep pets away also. Keep combustible items like pot holders, towels, and paper or plastic bags away from burners.

Don’t put metal in a microwave. Utensils, aluminum foil or twist-tie wraps can cause a fire.

Use caution with microwaved food and liquid. They can become very hot.

Unplug appliances like toasters and coffee makers when not in use.

Don’t use the oven for storage.