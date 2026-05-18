Massachusetts Cracking Down on Fireworks at World Cup Related Events

Massachusetts and fireworks don't go hand in hand. At least, that's the case for non-professional use.

In case you're new to the Bay State, it's illegal to set off fireworks in Massachusetts. It's also illegal to possess and sell them. The same goes for sparklers. The exception to the law is if you have a license issued by the State Fire Marshal or a local fire department.

Of course, this law doesn't stop some people from setting off fireworks in their backyards on the 4th of July, but the authorities take it seriously. If you get caught lighting off fireworks or you have them on your person, they'll be confiscated immediately, and there is the possibility of doing time for up to a year. Even if you don't serve jail time, you'll likely be fined anywhere between $100 to $1,000.

Massachusetts Warns: Avoid Using Fireworks at World Cup-Related Events

With some of the World Cup games taking place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, this year, Massachusetts is reminding people to avoid using fireworks at World Cup parties and fan fest events. Per mass.gov, here's what the state says about using fireworks at World Cup-related events.

Massachusetts is ready to welcome the world to this year's World Cup games, but we want everyone to celebrate safely. Fireworks, sparklers, smoke devices, and other pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited at all World Cup and Fan Fest events. State law requires police to confiscate any illegal fireworks they encounter. If you want to catch a great fireworks show, stick around. There will be dozens of professional displays in cities and towns across Massachusetts for the Fourth of July.

READ MORE: Gillette Stadium Banning Tailgating for Part of the Summer

For more information on Massachusetts fireworks laws, go here.

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