Massachusetts faces growing flood risks from rising sea levels, storm surges, and intense rainfall. Both coastal and inland cities are at risk.

Flash flooding on Thursday in MA

Flash flooding made sections of I-93 impassable on Thursday in the Milton-Quincy area today, according to boston25.com.

Braintree, Cohasset, and other surrounding towns reported being "under water".

Braintree, MA

The driving rainstorm also flooded out the entrance to the Blue Hills Reservation near Chickatawbut Road. Just before 8:30 a.m., law enforcement said the area “was completely underwater.” The lot of a Volkswagen dealership on Granite Street was also underwater.

Closeup of high water flooding on neighborhood street. KSwinicki loading...

Massachusetts cities and towns most at risk for flooding:

Coastal: Boston, Salisbury, Quincy, Plymouth, New Bedford

Boston is highly susceptible to flooding from sea level rise and storm surges. The First Street Foundation notes an 8.7% higher property risk than FEMA estimates, with 100-year floods now occurring every 37 years.

Southern neighborhoods like Dorchester face frequent flash flooding. Salisbury, located right between beach and river, battles coastal erosion and storm surges, despite intervention efforts like beach sand replenishment. Quincy’s coastal exposure led to $3.5 million in flood damage during a 2018 nor’easter, with recent flash flood warnings underscoring ongoing risks. Plymouth, rated highest for flood risk by ClimateCheck, contends with storm surges and lake flooding, as seen in 2010 around Big Sandy Pond. New Bedford, hit hard by the 1938 hurricane, remains at risk from rising seas and coastal storms.

Inland: Adams, Leominster, Brockton, Worcester, Norton

Inland, Adams in the Berkshires faces the state’s highest flood risk increase, driven by heavy rainfall and river flooding, surpassing FEMA’s projections. Leominster suffered over $30 million in damages from 9 inches of rain in 2023, reminding residents of its vulnerability to flash floods. Brockton, with the highest precipitation risk, expects 1.7 inches of rain 13 times annually by 2050, worsened by crappy urban drainage. Worcester, hit by over $7 million in flood damage in 2023, deals with river flooding and extreme weather. Norton’s risk stems from lake and river flooding, with record crests at Norton Reservoir in 2010.

The aforementioned ten cities in Massachusetts are most at risk for floods in 2025.