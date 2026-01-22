Massachusetts Food Stops That Are Definitely The Most Unhealthy

I get it, Massachusetts residents. We've all done it. Despite our best efforts to eat healthy, we've all run into situations where we've had to do the fast-food deep dive. Whatever the reason, lack of time or improper planning, it happens.

Recently, WorldAtlas took a look at some of the unhealthiest fast-food chains to ensure that, moving forward, we can at least be better equipped to make better-informed fast-food choices.

WorldAtlas reviewed nutritional data (among other things) at several major fast-food chains to come up with a list of the big offenders when it comes to eclipsing your daily calorie count (or close to it) with just one meal.

WorldAtlas listed 10 of the unhealthiest food chains. I'm going to shorten their list by just looking at 5 of them. You may be surprised by one or two of them, as some restaurants try to hide behind healthy facades.

5 OF THE UNHEALTHIEST FAST-FOOD RESTAURANTS:

Little Caesars Pizza Restaurant Chain Getty Images loading...

1. LITTLE CEASARS

According to WorldAtlas, Little Caesars' $5 Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza packs about 2,140 calories and 4,260 mg of sodium. YIKES! While I DO like Little Caesars, I DON'T like that.

Dairy Queen Getty Images loading...

2. DAIRY QUEEN

You're really pushing it if you go for a meal at Dairy Queen and then follow it up with ice cream. Depending on what meal and ice cream dish you order, you could end up putting away over 3,000 calories!

Chick-Fil-A Getty Images loading...

3. CHICK-fil-A

When it comes to Chick-fil-A, be careful! To paraphrase WorldAtlas, Chick-fil-A's wholesome image hides high-calorie deep-fried trouble. A chicken sandwich plus some waffle fries will push up your calorie and sodium levels.

Taco Bell Getty Images loading...

4. TACO BELL

I DO LOVE ME SOME TACO BELL, but let's face it. Taco Bell's appearance on this list is probably not a surprise to anyone. Plenty of their menu items are LOADED with salt, not to mention calories.

KFC Getty Images loading...

5. KFC

WorldAtlas says that an Extra Crispy Combo will net you well over 1,000 calories, and that's before you add in the large soda. There you go. That's just 5 of the unhealthiest fast-food restaurants. For the complete list, visit WorldAtlas' website here.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman