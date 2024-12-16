Popular Clothing Retailer with 12 Massachusetts Locations Closing More Stores
Massachusetts continues to experience the 'Retail Apocalypse.' Retailers, restaurants and more just can't keep their doors open. Whether it's a change in the shopping climate or people cutting back on items that aren't necessarily needed, many of these companies have locations that are struggling. These stores ultimately end up closing in order for the parent companies to stay afloat.
We have seen a slew of retailers shut down underperforming stores as of late. For example, on October 31 of this year Stop and Shop closed seven underperforming stores in Massachusetts. Brands like Walgreens, 99 Restaurants, Boston Market, Friendly's and more have all had store shutdowns in 2024.
Another company that is going to be closing 400 stores throughout 2025 and 2026 is Foot Locker. This is after the retailer shut down dozens of stores in 2024. Company executives called the strategy a "reset" that comes after their total sales for this year were lower than last year.
Will Foot Locker Close Any Massachusetts Stores?
It isn't known at this point if any Massachusetts stores are on the chopping block. Foot Locker has 12 locations in Massachusetts including the following:
Auburn
385 Southbridge Street Space S050, Box 1715
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-6371
Boston
375 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02108
(617) 451-0190
2275 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02119
(617) 265-6486
Braintree
250 Granite Street Ste 1077A
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 356-5342
Cambridge
100 Cambridgeside Place Mailbox 106, Suite 208
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 621-0270
Holyoke
50 Holyoke Street Box 10014
Holyoke, MA 01040
(413) 536-7031
Natick
1245 Worcester Street Suite 2190
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-0864
North Attleborough
999 South Washington Street Space E
North Attleborough, MA 02760
(508) 643-0094
North Dartmouth
115 North Dartmouth
North Dartmouth, MA 02747
(508) 999-2770
Peabody
210 Andover Street Space W108B
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 977-0254
Saugus
759 Broadway
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 231-9170
Worcester
7 Neponset Street
Worcester, MA 01606
(508) 853-6171
