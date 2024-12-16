Massachusetts continues to experience the 'Retail Apocalypse.' Retailers, restaurants and more just can't keep their doors open. Whether it's a change in the shopping climate or people cutting back on items that aren't necessarily needed, many of these companies have locations that are struggling. These stores ultimately end up closing in order for the parent companies to stay afloat.

We have seen a slew of retailers shut down underperforming stores as of late. For example, on October 31 of this year Stop and Shop closed seven underperforming stores in Massachusetts. Brands like Walgreens, 99 Restaurants, Boston Market, Friendly's and more have all had store shutdowns in 2024.

Another company that is going to be closing 400 stores throughout 2025 and 2026 is Foot Locker. This is after the retailer shut down dozens of stores in 2024. Company executives called the strategy a "reset" that comes after their total sales for this year were lower than last year.

Will Foot Locker Close Any Massachusetts Stores?

It isn't known at this point if any Massachusetts stores are on the chopping block. Foot Locker has 12 locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Auburn

385 Southbridge Street Space S050, Box 1715

Auburn, MA 01501

(508) 832-6371

Boston

375 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02108

(617) 451-0190

2275 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02119

(617) 265-6486

Braintree

250 Granite Street Ste 1077A

Braintree, MA 02184

(781) 356-5342

Cambridge

100 Cambridgeside Place Mailbox 106, Suite 208

Cambridge, MA 02141

(617) 621-0270

Holyoke

50 Holyoke Street Box 10014

Holyoke, MA 01040

(413) 536-7031

Natick

1245 Worcester Street Suite 2190

Natick, MA 01760

(508) 653-0864

North Attleborough

999 South Washington Street Space E

North Attleborough, MA 02760

(508) 643-0094

North Dartmouth

115 North Dartmouth

North Dartmouth, MA 02747

(508) 999-2770

Peabody

210 Andover Street Space W108B

Peabody, MA 01960

(978) 977-0254

Saugus

759 Broadway

Saugus, MA 01906

(781) 231-9170

Worcester

7 Neponset Street

Worcester, MA 01606

(508) 853-6171

