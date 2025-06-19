I Hope Massachusetts Likes to Blister in the Sun

Massachusetts has had some comfortable weather for mid-late spring. We've had to deal with quite a bit of rain, but wetness aside, the temperatures have been on the cooler side, and the Bay State hasn't felt a blast of heat. Well, that's all about to change.

Massachusetts: Get Ready to Feel the Heat

If you have been yearning for some warm weather, you're going to get it as Massachusetts will heat up, especially on Sunday through Wednesday of next week. We'll see a stretch of hot weather during that period.

Most areas throughout the state will see temperatures from the upper 80s through the mid to upper 90s in the early to middle part of next week. Boston and Worcester will top out around 97 on Tuesday, while the Berkshires could see a high of about 96 on Tuesday.

Massachusetts Folks Should Remember to Stay Cool and Take it Easy

A friendly reminder that during those toasty temperatures to make sure you remain cool and don't overexert yourself. If you're going to do yard work, you'll want to do it later in the evening or just wait for the heat to break and do those tasks on a cooler day. Also, it's very important to remember to check your vehicle and make sure you don't leave any pets behind. Make sure they are in cool areas as well and are served plenty of water.

What Does The Massachusetts Long Range Weather Forecast Look Like for July?

According to Almanac.com, much of Massachusetts will experience hot temperatures and some isolated thunderstorms during July. Here are the details:

Jul 1-6: Isolated t-storms, mild

Jul 7-14: Scattered t-storms, hot

Jul 15-17: T-storms north, tropical storm threat south; cooler

Jul 18-22: Sunny, then heavy rain north; warm

Jul 23-31: Isolated t-storms, hot

July temperature 80° (3° above avg.)

precipitation 4" (avg.)

