Massachusetts Coffee Chain Offering Free Coffee on Sept. 29

If you're a coffee fan, you may already know that September 29th is National Coffee Day. Of course, you don't need an excuse to enjoy some coffee, but it's pretty cool that there's a whole day dedicated to the beloved beverage.

How Many Cups of Coffee Do Americans Consume in a Year?

There's no doubt that coffee is an American staple. In fact, according to Balance Coffee, Americans consume roughly 185 billion cups of coffee each year. This translates to 500 million cups consumed across the United States every day.

You probably won't be surprised to learn that Dunkin' sells billions of cups of coffee each year. Back in 2017, the company roughly sold 2 billion cups that year. The company's donut sales are nothing to shake a stick at either. According to Corner Coffee Store, Dunkin' sells 2.9 billion donuts per year if you include their Munchkins.

Dunkin is Offering Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Speaking of Dunkin' and National Coffee Day, the beloved chain is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase through the Dunkin’ app on Tuesday, September 29. Note: This deal is for Dunkin' Rewards members. You can sign up to become a Dunkin' Rewards member by going here.

How Many Dunkin' Locations are in Massachusetts?

It's not difficult to find a Dunkin' in the Bay State. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and has over 1,000 locations across the state. Whether you're in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Pittsfield...anywhere in Massachusetts, it shouldn't be too difficult to find a Dunkin and take advantage of the National Coffee Day deal. Relax, have fun, and drink up.

LOOK: 20 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items You'll Never See Again Discontinued McDonald's items tell the story of eight decades of quiet experiments, from a pizza that took too long to cook to a lobster roll that never made financial sense. Some disappeared overnight with no explanation, others were cut to streamline operations, and a few became cultural phenomena long after they were gone. Gallery Credit: Stacker