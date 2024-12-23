After Recent Closures, Popular Restaurant Chain Has 24 Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with companies struggling to stay in business. It's been no picnic for retail, restaurant companies, and businesses in general. Since the pandemic came and went it seems like most companies have had some difficulty staying above water in some capacity.
Speaking of restaurants, Massachusetts has seen many closures throughout 2024. Restaurant chains like Ninety Nine (99), Chili's, Denny's, and Friendly's have had to shut down underperforming locations. A few of the reasons behind this are rising food costs and many people not having the extra income to dine out.
This past fall Friendly's closed the Greenfield and West Springfield (Riverdale Street) locations. Friendly's has been struggling for quite a few years and had many closures in prior years including a closure in Westfield but reopened an express version of the restaurant in the city.
At its height, Friendly's had over 800 restaurants in operation with many of those in Massachusetts. While many stores have closed over the years there are still 24 Friendly's restaurants in the Bay State to choose from including the following towns and cities.
Agawam
Attleboro
Auburn
Chicopee
East Longmeadow
Fall River
Florence
Gardner
Hadley
Haverhill
Holyoke
Leominster
Marlborough
Middleborough
North Dartmouth
Norwood
Peabody
Pembroke
Pittsfield
Plymouth
South Weymouth
Springfield
Swansea
Westfield
Of course, one never knows when this list may shrink again but at least the beloved restaurant currently has a decent amount of locations that are still open in the Bay State. You can get more details on each Massachusetts location by going here.
