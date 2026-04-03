Massachusetts Dollar General Stores to Undergo a Few Changes

If there was one retail chain that's a popular choice for many Massachusetts folks, it's Dollar General. There have been times when I have shopped in the store that the line went all the way down the aisle, wrapped around, and overflowed into the next aisle.

Most people know that, depending on the item, there are some decent items you can get at Dollar General that you won't find cheaper at other places. However, one thing I have noticed about some Dollar General stores, not all, is that sometimes things aren't always organized, and some items are displayed in a way that causes clutter. Then some Dollar General locations are organized quite well.

There's some news that Dollar General stores across the country, including Massachusetts, are/will be going through a few changes, and one of those involves displays and better-organized items. AL.com reports that Dollar General's Chief Operating Officer, Emily Taylor, said the following in a recent call regarding clutter.

The team has reduced floor stands pretty significantly in stores, which has helped reduce the overall clutter inside our stores, and that continues to be executed as done.

In addition, Dollar General CEO, Todd Vasos, said in a call that a new layout is being rolled out for the retail chain.

We have reimagined our traditional store format by creating a new layout in response to what customers have told us they want from their shopping trip. This new format is designed to be more open and inviting, resulting in greater browsing and treasure hunt shopping as customers are exposed to more categories as they navigate the store.

Some new, fun things to look forward to at Dollar General. Dollar General has numerous locations in Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and many more.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer