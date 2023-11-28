Massachusetts Gets The Yield Sign Wrong
If I don't have to come to a complete stop anytime I'm driving, I absolutely will not. I'm sure most don't love stopping either.
Road rage is a problem in this country and if anyone breaks the rules of the road here in Massachusetts, even for a second, people get really upset. Honking horns, obscene gestures, you get the idea.
Has Massachusetts Been Misunderstanding Yield Signs?
I was in traffic yesterday behind someone as I approached a yield sign. Now, I assume most drivers on the road would like to get to their destination as quickly as possible and unnecessary stopping would be interfere with that goal.
This person came to a complete stop at the yield. A complete stop.
If there was traffic approaching from the opposite direction, I could understand this, but for most of us, a yield is a free pass to "roll through" the stop sign, right?
I thought to myself rather angrily, "shouldn't it be illegal to come to a complete stop at a yield sign?!" (All the while knowing the answer is probably "no".)
What's The Deal With Stopping At A Yield Sign?
A STOP sign means always you must “come to a complete halt” and applies to each vehicle that comes to the sign.
When you see a YIELD sign, slow down and be prepared to stop. Let vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians go before you proceed.
You must come to a complete stop if traffic conditions require it. -mass.gov
The Yield Sign Law Is Similar To A Yellow Light Law
When a light turns yellow in Massachusetts, you're supposed to stop if it's safe to do so. Slamming on your brakes like you might do approaching a red light is not safe at a yellow light.
Yield signs really mean stop more often than not.
Yield Signs = Slow Down, But Stop When Necessary
Yield signs are a little trickier to grasp. Characterized as an upside-down white triangle bordered by red, yield signs predominantly mean to slow down. It’s used as a warning sign that there may be something up ahead that requires you to slow down and be cautious of your surroundings. -idrivesafely.com
The Graphic Below Is Satire, But This Is Really What People Think!
