Here’s How Long Gift Cards are Valid in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has a gift card/certificate law that is a benefit to you.

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I know we're still in the summer season, but it won't be long now until people start thinking about shopping for the holidays and satisfying wish lists. My wife and I start asking loved ones what they want for Christmas in October. We don't usually get all of the items purchased during that time, but we want to start thinking about what people want. We like to put a plan together so we're not scrambling at the last minute. December always tends to be a busy month, and the last thing we want is to be figuring out what to buy for our family on December 23 or 24. Talk about stress.

I'm Sure You Have That Family Member Who is Difficult to Shop For

Of course, everyone has that family member who is incredibly difficult to shop for. You know. It's usually a grandparent or an uncle. For years, when I would ask my grandmother what she wanted for Christmas, she would usually reply with, "I have everything I want." However, she loved wine, so that was always an ace in the hole.

Massachusetts Has a General Gift Card Law That Gives You Plenty of Time to Use It Before Becoming Invalid

The good news is that if you have a relative who just can't give you an answer when you ask them what they want for Christmas (or whichever holiday you celebrate), you can always purchase a gift certificate or gift card. Of course, you already know this. You probably buy one for Uncle Tom every year. But did you know that gift cards and gift certificates last quite a while? According to the Massachusetts Legislature, Massachusetts generally requires gift certificates/cards to remain valid for at least seven years. Here's the actual law per the Massachusetts Legislature.

Section 5D. A gift certificate, as defined in section 1 of chapter 255D, sold or offered to be sold shall be valid for not less than 7 years after its date of issuance. The date of issuance and the expiration date shall be clearly identified on its face, subject to section 75C of chapter 266, or, if an electronic card with a banked dollar value, clearly printed upon a sales receipt transferred to the purchaser of the electronic card upon the completed transaction, or otherwise made available to the purchaser or holder of the electronic card through means of an Internet site or a toll free information telephone line.

So if you or one of your family members receives a gift card for the holidays, you have plenty of time to use it before it expires. You can read the complete law by going here.

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