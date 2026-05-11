Before You Trash These Items Goodwill is Happy to Take Them Off Your Hands

There's always so much to do in spring. Recreationally speaking, people are out biking, running, playing sports, hiking, and soaking in the rays. In addition, folks are doing yardwork, mowing their lawns, painting their houses, doing interior home renovations, and cleaning, cleaning, cleaning.

Not So Fast on Trashing Some of Your Household Items

Speaking of cleaning, you may have a bunch of items you want to toss. Making some more space in your closets, attic, and basement is something you've been longing for, and now it's finally coming to fruition. Before you start throwing away your items, you may want to consider giving some of those items to family and friends, hosting a tag sale, or, better yet, donating them to Goodwill.

READ MORE: Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These Items

While there are some items that Goodwill won't accept, there are many that Goodwill would be happy to take off your hands. Think about it. It's a win all around. You get your house back, and someone benefits by discovering your donated treasures.

Below is a list of items that you can donate to Goodwill at any time of year.

21 Items Massachusetts Goodwill Stores Accept for Donation While there is a list of items that Massachusetts Goodwill shops don't accept, the list of items that the shops do accept is quite robust. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

If you were going to throw any of these items away, you now know you can give them a second life by donating them to Goodwill. You know the old saying, one man's trash is another man's treasure. Goodwill has various locations throughout Massachusetts and Berkshire County where you can donate your items, including Pittsfield, Lee, Great Barrington, North Adams, Lenox, Sheffield, and Williamstown.

LOOK: 25 Everyday Objects From the 1980s You Totally Forgot About From kitchen gadgets to clunky electronics and classroom staples, the 1980s were packed with unforgettable everyday objects. Scroll through and see how many of these totally normal ’80s staples you remember. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz