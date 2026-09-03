Massachusetts Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept These 22 Items

With Massachusetts schools back in session, you probably bought your child a new wardrobe. My daughter, who just entered first grade, has been loving her new school clothes, and my wife has a photo session with her each morning and texts me the photos while I'm here at work, so I can enjoy seeing her model the new clothes. Yep, she is happy to show off her new duds.

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Not just for school purposes, but my daughter needed new outfits anyway because she is growing like a weed. It seems like we are constantly going through her old clothes and figuring out which items should go where. Some clothing items go to a local consignment shop, and other items go to Goodwill. Each time I drop off another bundle of items, the folks at Goodwill are always nice to me and happy to take my bags. I really couldn't ask for better service.

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In addition, my wife and I continue to clean out and organize our basement, and many of those items have been donated to Goodwill. It's a great feeling knowing that these items are going to people who need them, and it's a win for us because we end up with a clean basement.

Which Items are Not Accepted at Massachusetts Goodwill Stores?

Over the years of donating items to Goodwill, I have figured out which items the stores accept and don't accept. If you're not sure, you can always give your local Goodwill a call or check the list provided below.

Items That Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Don't Accept While Goodwill is grateful to take many items off your hands, it can't take some for various reasons, including health, safety, and environmental concerns. In addition, some items are no longer used by a large segment of the population. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

Now you know what you can and cannot donate at Goodwill stores in Massachusetts. With the holiday season not too far off in the distance, you'll probably have some items you'll need to get rid of to make room for new ones. Consider donating to Goodwill. You'll be helping others in the community, and you'll feel good about doing it.

LOOK: 25 Everyday Objects From the 1980s You Totally Forgot About From kitchen gadgets to clunky electronics and classroom staples, the 1980s were packed with unforgettable everyday objects. Scroll through and see how many of these totally normal ’80s staples you remember. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz