Massachusetts Grocery Chain with 57 Locations Makes Major Acquisition

One of the most prominent grocery store chains in Massachusetts is Market Basket. Headquartered in Tewksbury, Market Basket has locations throughout New England, with stores in Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire.

With 57 locations in Massachusetts, the Bay State is the company's largest territory, so it makes sense that a major acquisition by the company will serve even more Massachusetts customers. However, we're not talking about more grocery stores, we're talking about a movie theater.

According to Yahoo Finance, the parent company of Market Basket has acquired the land where a Massachusetts movie theater currently sits for almost $10 million. The property is located at 100 Commerce Way in Seekonk, the home of Showcase Cinemas.

The property is surrounded by a number of big box stores including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

There is no official word on whether the chain intends to turn it into another grocery store, however, the company did recently expand. In June of this year, the chain celebrated the grand opening of an 80,000-square-foot store in Topsham, Maine, which features over 50,000 items and 300 employees.