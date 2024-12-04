Massachusetts Will Issue You a Big Fine for Organizing This Social Act

Massachusetts has some strange laws, nobody would argue that. However, the Bay State has some good laws particularly laws that protect both adults and minors.

Take hazing for example. Hazing has been around for a long time and nowadays with technology and social media, hazing can occur in various forms. Before we explore the Massachusetts hazing laws we should define what hazing is.

According to the 193rd General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, hazing means any conduct or method of initiation into any student organization, whether on public or private property, which wilfully or recklessly endangers the physical or mental health of any student or other person.

When I was in college I wasn't interested in becoming part of any group where hazing was involved but it happens every day and it can be very harmful to individuals both mentally and physically.

Punishments for Hazing in Massachusetts

According to Massachusetts law if you are a principal organizer of hazing you could receive a $3,000 fine and/or be imprisoned in the House of Correction for one year.

Punishment for Not Reporting Hazing in Massachusetts

Did you also know that you could face legal punishments if you are aware that a hazing effort is taking place and fail to report it to the authorities? As stated by the 193rd General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts:

Whoever knows that another person is the victim of hazing as defined in section seventeen and is at the scene of such crime shall, to the extent that such person can do so without danger or peril to himself or others, report such crime to an appropriate law enforcement official as soon as reasonably practicable. Whoever fails to report such crime shall be punished by a fine of not more than one thousand dollars.

One thousand dollars is a pretty steep fine for not speaking up. it goes back to that old saying, "If you see something, say something."

