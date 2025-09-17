Changes Coming To Mass. Health Connector on Jan. 1, 2026

Let's face it - everyone must have health insurance in Massachusetts to file taxes with impunity.

The Massachusetts Health Connector is a place where people in Massachusetts can shop for health insurance. It started as part of a big law in 2006 to help more people get covered and make health care cheaper and better. It's like an online store for plans. It also helps with subsidies, which are like discounts, to make insurance cost less for those who need it.

I have taken advantage of the Massachusetts Health Connector for years now and more people should know about it. If your employer - like mine, provides health insurance that is expensive - this is a great option. I just learned of some changes coming at the beginning of the year.

Who Can Access It?

Most adults in Massachusetts can use the Health Connector if they live in the state and don't have insurance from work, Medicare, or other programs. You need to be a U.S. citizen or lawfully present immigrant to get full help, like subsidies based on your income. But not everyone qualifies for extras like ConnectorCare, which gives even bigger discounts for low-income folks.

Changes Coming on January 1, 2026!

Big changes are happening to the Health Connector starting January 1, 2026. The main one is ending ConnectorCare Plan Type 1. This plan helped lawfully present immigrants with very low incomes (under about $15,560 a year for one person) get cheap coverage.

They couldn't get regular Medicaid because of their immigration status. A new federal law from July 2025, passed by Republicans and under Trump, stops federal subsidies for these people. Without subsidies, plans will cost a lot more. -masslegalservices.org

Other updates include higher deductibles. For one person, it's now $3,200, and for families, $6,400. The most you might pay out-of-pocket in a year is $10,150 for one person or $20,300 for a family. Plans must add new benefits, like help for fertility treatments, better care after having a baby, and coverage for drugs to fight opioids or manage weight. Insurers also have to check their doctor networks are good enough.

How Many People Will This Affect?

About 34,248 people will lose their subsidized coverage from Plan Type 1. They might only get emergency help through MassHealth Limited or a safety net program, but that could overload hospitals.

State leaders are making fact sheets to help find other options, like if income or status changes. Overall, tens of thousands could feel the impact from federal cuts. Open enrollment runs from November 1, 2025, to January 23, 2026, so check early.