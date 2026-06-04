Massachusetts H.S. to Undergo Testing After Several Teachers Diagnosed with Cancer

Massachusetts has rich history in education with the state being home to some of the oldest and most prestigious schools in the country. But one Massachusetts community is concerned after multiple teachers from the same high school have been diagnosed with cancer.

State health officials have announced a detailed environmental review at Uxbridge High School after several female staff members have been diagnosed with breast cancer or precancerous breast conditions within the past few years.

On Monday, June, 1, 2026, school administrators told the public they are working closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to determine any environmental factors that could have possibly contributed to the cases. At this time, officials stress that no connection has been established among the diagnoses. The district did not disclose the number of individuals affected.

State experts have advised that there is currently no reason to restrict access to the school or alter normal operations, as health officials have reviewed the situation and found no evidence suggesting an immediate threat inside the building.

As part of the investigation, a team from the Department of Public Health is scheduled to visit the high school this week to perform a variety of environmental assessments. Classes and school activities will continue as planned while testing takes place.

The review of the school, which was built in 2012, will include inspections of the building’s infrastructure, including electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and other mechanical systems. Officials will also evaluate indoor and outdoor air quality around the campus to identify any unusual findings. Investigators will also look into the history of the property and any previous uses of the site that could be relevant.

District officials noted that extensive testing has already ruled out the school’s water supply as a potential concern.

In addition to the environmental review, health experts are examining demographic and medical information related to the reported cases, including factors such as age, family history, and genetics, to determine whether any patterns emerge.