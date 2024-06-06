These Massachusetts Cities Have the Highest Divorce Rates

Massachusetts is well known for a lot of things, including the Mayflower, Cape Cod, and rabid sports fans. But what about our low divorce rate?

It likely does not come as a surprise that divorce rates have continued to increase in the United States over the past few decades and at this point in time, about 50% of marriages result in divorce. Additionally, the Washington Post reports that over 9 million people in the U.S. have been THREE or more times. Um, if at first, you don't succeed, try, try again. Right?

Well, not exactly. Statistics show the more times you've been married, the more likely it is that those marriages will end in divorce. In fact, while just 50% percent of first marriages will end in divorce, 67% of second, and 73% of third marriages end in divorce.

So what about here in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts Has One of the Lowest Divorce Rates in the Country

Reports from Infinlaw.com say that of course Massachusetts residents are not immune to the stressors that lead to divorce, but the rate is specifically lower. Massachusetts actually comes in with the 10th lowest divorce rate in the country. Only 6.4 marriages for every 1000 end in divorce.

So Massachusetts as a whole has a relatively low divorce rate, but looking at the individual communities there are some that have higher divorce rates than others.

Ten Communities in Massachusetts with the Highest Divorce Rates

According to the Law Offices of Gabriel & Associates which have offices in Burlington, Salem, and Beverly the following areas have the highest divorce rate in Massachusetts.

Fall River (02723 Area) - 17.7 %

Hyannis - 15.8 %

North Adams - 15.6 %

Worcester (01604 Area) - 14.4%

Newburyport - 14.2%

Pittsfield - 13.7%

Gardner and Taunton - 13.5%

Fall River (02720 Area) - 13.4 %

Amesbury and Athol - 13.3 %

Worcester (01605 Area) - 13%

Divorce rates can vary even within one city with certain pockets having higher rates than others. Fall River and Worcester, let alone within a state.