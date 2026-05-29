Why is Another Massachusetts Hooters Location Closing It’s Doors for Good?

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive fine dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

One chain restaurant just announced the closing of another Massachusetts location, as part of a larger "re-branding" effort.

Hooters Announces the Closure of Another Massachusetts Restaurant As Part of "Re-Branding" Efforts

According to a social media post, the Hooters in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, located at 291 Boston Turnpike, is closing. The closing is part of a larger corporate rebranding strategy. Original owners reclaimed major business control, acquiring about 140 locations. They plan to "re-Hooterize" the brand, turning it back into a casual, family-friendly sports bar.

Founded in 1983, Hooters became known for its wings, beer, sports-bar atmosphere, and the chain’s all-female waitstaff dressed in the brand’s signature uniforms. The company still operates several Massachusetts locations, including restaurants in Saugus, Dedham, and West Springfield.