Massachusetts Italian Restaurant Named Most Romantic in the Country

Massachusetts is known for a lot of things. Its pivotal role in the country's history, some of the best colleges and universities in the world, spectacular landscapes from mountains to beaches, and in recent years the culinary scene has emerged as one of the best in the country.

Boston, Massachusetts has become a food mecca for chefs and diners alike. Local foodies and those visiting the area have a wide variety of culinary choices, from fresh seafood, to classic Italian, and Asian cuisine to Indian and even West African delicacies are all represented throughout the capital city.

Besides delicious food and excellent service, what can make a culinary experience special is an amazing atmosphere. From the proper lighting, comfortable tables, and carefully curated playlist, there are plenty of things that have an effect on your experience besides the food itself.

Around this time of year, lots of couples are looking for a romantic restaurant experience and Massachusetts residents need look no further as one of their own has been named one of the most romantic restaurants in the country.

Sorellina in Boston, Massachusetts Named One of the Most Romantic Restaurants in U.S.

According to a new survey from Yelp! Sorellina in the Back Bay area of Boston was ranked as the 10th most romantic restaurant in the entire country.

Sorellina is billed as a sophisticated, modern take on Italian-Mediterranean cuisine amid warm, contemporary decor.

Chef Jamie Mammano's offerings are served in a romantic setting in Copley Square with a world-class wine list to match.

To arrive at their results, Yelp! looked at restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as “romantic,” “date night,” and “valentine,” and then ranked those spots using multiple factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.