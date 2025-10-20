Massachusetts Has At Least 3 Jobs That Residents Feel Are More Underpaid Than Teachers
Pardon the question, but what is it that you do for a living? I only ask because, depending on what your profession is, you may be one of the most underpaid people in Massachusetts. At least, according to a recent poll.
There are many professions in today's society that are highly respected and yet, for whatever reason, remain sadly underpaid. For instance, school teachers don't make nearly enough of what they should.
Earlier this year, a poll conducted by an online education company, Test Prep Insight, posed the question, "How much do you think teachers and other public sector employees should be paid?"
The results of the poll were very interesting, to say the least. Out of the over 3,000 Americans who took the poll, the average response for teachers was they should be paid an additional $17,344 per year.
However, in certain states, there are disparities. One of those states being Massachusetts. In the Commonwealth, the people that were polled believe that teachers should only get paid an additional $10,661 per year.
That means that, in Massachusetts anyway, the job of teacher is not one of the top 3 most underpaid professions. Out of the top 7 most underpaid jobs in Massachusetts, teacher ranks at #4.
Massachusetts residents believe that there are three professions more underpaid than teachers are, according to Test Prep Insight's poll. Any guesses? Well, to save you the trouble, let's just take a look, shall we?
7 PROFESSIONS MOST DESERVING OF ADDITIONAL PAY IN MASSACHUSETTS:
- Postal Workers - Pay Increase: $16,400
- EMTs - Pay Increase: $15,450
- Public Transportation Drivers - Pay Increase: $12,100
- Teachers - Pay Increase: $10,661
- Park Rangers - Pay Increase: $8,450
- Firefighters - Pay Increase: $7,272
- Sanitation Workers - Pay Increase: $6,575
The poll gave up some more interesting facts, too. Such as, outside of teachers, EMTs were the overall second most deserving of additional pay according to poll respondents across the country.
If you're a Massachusetts postal worker, know this: You are well-loved and definitely underpaid! Check out the full poll results by visiting Test Prep Insight's website here.
