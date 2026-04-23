Massachusetts Celebrity With $80 Million Net Worth Celebrates Birthday on Apr. 23

We have previously looked at some big-name celebrities who were born in Massachusetts. For example, we know both Mark and Donnie Wahlberg were born in Boston, Elizabeth Banks was born in Pittsfield, John Cena was born in West Newbury, and the list of celebrities who have roots in Massachusetts is endless. We represent very well in the Bay State.

READ MORE: Over 100 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts; Any from Your Town?

Speaking of John Cena, He is Celebrating His 49th Birthday Today (Thursday, Apr. 23). Is There Anything Cena Hasn't Done?

Cena has had a successful wrestling career, and eventhough he recently retired from the ring, he was the official host for this year's two-night Wrestlemania 42 event. Cena starred in endless successful movies and has voiced and appeared in numerous commercials. Not to mention that the wrestler-turned-actor holds the official Guinness World Record for the most Make-A-Wish foundation wishes granted by a single individual, with over 650 wishes granted as of July 2022. Cena is the most-requested celebrity in the foundation’s history, having supported the organization since 2002.

WrestleMania 42 Getty Images loading... WrestleMania 42: John Cena LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 18: John Cena hosts WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It Wasn't Easy in the Beginning for John; Check Out the Video Clip Below

With everything John Cena has done and all that he has accomplished, it shouldn't be surprising that he has a net worth of nearly $80 million, but it wasn't all unicorns and rainbows for Cena. Check out this interview between Cena and Kevin Hart about Cena's beginnings and struggles. (Warning: there is some strong language in this clip)

Even though John Cena had some rough beginnings, I would say it worked out very well for him, wouldn't you? Happy Birthday, John, we hope it's a great one.

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker