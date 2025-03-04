A Big Change is Coming for Massachusetts Folks Who Buy Tickets

Massachusetts residents are feeling the cost of living going up regularly. It's difficult for many to make ends meet and with the tariffs officially in effect, it's about to get tougher. The last thing anyone needs is to pay for something and then get nailed with a surprise fee.

Don't you hate it when you purchase tickets for a concert or sporting event online and then at the end of the transaction you get hit with a bunch of hidden fees? Some of these fees are called convenience fees, service fees, etc. But let's call a spade a spade, they are junk fees and it's a way for companies to get more money out of you.

Massachusetts Will No Longer Have to Deal with the Junk Fee Surprises

The good news for Massachusetts folks who book a hotel room online or buy tickets, etc. is that the surprises are going away in September 2025 thanks to Massachusetts Attorney General Joy Campbell, who recently announced new protections against junk fees, according to multiple online media sources.

While there still may be fees involved in your future transactions, they're going to be included and laid out clearly to the consumer ahead of time. Again, no surprises. NBC Boston reports the following:

These new regulations would require businesses to clearly disclose fees in the total price of a product at the time that price is first given to consumers. Companies must also provide clear and accessible information on what those fees cover and if they’re optional. Those businesses are required to provide renewal notices, details on recurring charges, as well as simplify the process for cancelling trial offers and subscriptions.

Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, starting in September you can now purchase items that used to be riddled with service fees and no longer be surprised by the time your transaction wraps up.

