Massachusetts is about to experience another retail store closure and right after the holidays to boot.

The retail industry has been struggling nationally in recent years and Massachusetts is no different. Think about all of the places that have closed throughout the state including a number of Stop and Shop stores, Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Big Lots, Staples, and the list goes on and on. This trend in brick-and-mortar closures has been dubbed as the "Retail Apocalypse" and there seems to be no end in sight.

While some retailers have gone under and sunk to the bottom of the ocean others are only closing underperforming stores to trim the fat and stay afloat. A Kohl's store in Massachusetts is about to close its doors. To add insult to injury, this closure is going into effect a couple of weeks after the holiday season.

According to various web sources, the Kohl's store in Stoughton will close on Jan. 18, 2025. The closure will affect 77 employees but they do have the option to apply for positions at other Kohl's stores in Massachusetts. The Stoughton store is located at 501 Technology Center Drive.

According to Kohl's, the retailer has 24 locations in Massachusetts, not counting the Stoughton store. You can find a Kohl's store in the big cities like Springfield and Worcester but also these other Massachusetts towns and cities.

Burlington

Chelmsford

Danvers

Dartmouth

East Walpole

Framingham

Hingham

Hyannis

Lenox

Leominster

Mansfield

Medford

Milford

Millbury

Northborough

Pembroke

Plymouth

Saugus

Seekonk

Springfield

Taunton

West Springfield

Woburn

Worcester

