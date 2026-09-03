Does Massachusetts Have Liquor Restriction Sales on Labor Day?

Labor Day is rapidly approaching. The September 7 holiday represents the last three-day weekend before summer vacation is officially over. For many, it's the last opportunity for extended summer fun, meaning you could take a three-day vacation before fall moves in. It wouldn't be surprising if Massachusetts experiences an uptick in tourists this weekend.

Which Massachusetts Holidays Don't Allow Alcoholic Beverage Sales?

Labor Day is also a big summer holiday for outdoor parties, including grilling, backyard volleyball, cornhole, and other merriment. Naturally, these parties include alcohol. In Massachusetts, there are a few holidays that have liquor restrictions, and I tend to forget which ones honor those restrictions. For example, you can't buy or sell alcohol on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day in the Bay State, but some holidays only have partial liquor restrictions in Massachusetts.

There's a Partial Restriction on Alcoholic Sales on Memorial Day

In Massachusetts, you can sell and purchase alcoholic beverages on Memorial Day, but you can't do so until noon. Sales are restricted during the morning hours on that holiday.

What About Labor Day? Are There Any Restrictions?

If you are hoping to purchase alcohol on September 7, you are in luck, as there are no sales restrictions on Labor Day. In that way, it's business as usual. Other Massachusetts holidays that follow the same model as Labor Day include New Year's Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Presidents' Day, Patriots' Day, Juneteenth Freedom Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day, meaning there are no restrictions on liquor sales.

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Remember, if you are going to partake in celebrations with alcohol present this Labor Day, have fun, but please drink responsibly.

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