Grass Getting Long? Here’s When You’re Allowed to Mow Your Lawn in Massachusetts

It's that time of year when Massachusetts homeowners are out in full force, mowing their lawns. I must admit that I haven't mowed my lawn yet, and I'm starting to sweat it. I have a valid excuse. My mower is in the shop, which is backed up with lawnmowers in need of repair. I may have to beg one of my neighbors to let me borrow one of their mowers so I can get the job done. I can't stand looking at the long grass any longer.

Be Mindful of When You're Mowing Your Lawn in Massachusetts

While folks mow their lawns when they can, be mindful of the time you cut the grass. There are actually noise ordinances throughout Massachusetts, which means that, technically, there are certain times of the day when mowing the lawn is off-limits.

The general time that you should refrain from mowing your lawn is 9 pm - 7 am, which makes sense. Who really wants to mow their lawn when it's dark out? However, I have seen it, but that was an exception.

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Depending on where you live in Massachusetts, the restricted hours may vary. For example, Pittsfield follows the 9 pm - 7 am time frame, ditto for Worcester. In Cambridge, you can mow between 7 am and 10 pm, but for the most part, 9 pm - 7 am is when you want to keep your mower inactive. If you're not sure of the noise ordinance laws in your town, you can contact your town or city offices or check on your town's website.

In the end, it's all about common sense and being respectful to your neighbors. If you're a good neighbor to them, there's a good chance they'll be good to you. I must be going now as I have to go bum a mower off one of my neighbors. Happy mowing.

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