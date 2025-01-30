10 Legal Holidays Now Remain in Massachusetts for 2025

We're already a little over four weeks in 2025 and two legal holidays are already in the rearview mirror for Massachusetts folks. Those two holidays are New Year's Day (Jan. 1) and Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15)

If you are new to Massachusetts or may have just started a new job in the Bay State, our holiday schedule may be a little different from the previous state you worked or lived in. Most Massachusetts holidays match the holiday schedule in the rest of the country but there are some differences for example Massachusetts along with only five other states observe Patriot's Day. Yes, Patriot's Day is a legal holiday in Massachusetts. Massachusetts towns and cities like Lexington and Concord typically hold Patriot's Day parades and celebrations along with the annual Boston Marathon.

There are Some Other Unique Attributes Regarding Massachusetts Holidays

Some other unique things to know about Massachusetts legal holidays according to the Secretary of the State include the following:

Full commerce restrictions apply on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, and for parts of Columbus Day (before noon), and Veterans’ Day (before 1 p.m.). Liquor stores must be closed during these times.

Liquor stores may not open before noon on Memorial Day.

Non-retail commerce restrictions apply on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. Only retail establishments may be open on these days.

Below is the Offical List of Legal Holidays in Massachusetts for 2025

New Year's Day - Wednesday, Jan. 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Monday, Jan. 20

President's Day - Monday, Feb. 17

Patriot's Day - Monday, Apr. 21

Memorial Day - Monday, May 26

Juneteenth Independence Day - Thursday, Jun. 19

Independence Day - Friday, July 4

Labor Day - Monday, Sept. 1

Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day - Monday, Oct. 13

Veteran's Day - Tuesday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 27

Christmas Day - Thursday, Dec. 25

Those are the 12 official legal holidays in Massachusetts for 2025 (10 remaining for the year). Hopefully, you don't have to work on any of those but if so, extra money in your pocket doesn't hurt especially during these times.

