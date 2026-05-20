Massachusetts First in the Country Allowing Certain Passengers to Skip Security at Airport

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks, from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From the stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

In addition to people traveling to Massachusetts, residents of the state are also traveling out of state, especially by air. Logan International Airport is one of the busiest in the country, with over 1000 flights arriving and departing daily.

In a groundbreaking move, a new pilot program at Logan Airport could change the way folks arrive to airports in larger, more congested cities.

Logan Airport Unveils Remote Terminal, TSA Security Pilot Program

Logan Airport will be the first in the United States to launch a remote terminal outside the actual airport itself. The Framingham Remote Terminal will launch as part of a pilot program on June 1.

Located on Flutie Pass, about 23 miles from Logan Airport itself, passengers flying Jet Blue or Delta eligible flights (must depart between 5:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) will have the option to not only drop checked bags, but will be able to complete TSA security screenings before being shuttled to Logan.

Folks will pass through a full, TSA-staffed security checkpoint on-site in Framingham, equipped with the exact same technology as the terminals at Logan. After clearing security, passengers will sit in a secured holding area before boarding a shuttle bus. The dedicated, secured bus drops you off directly at the ramp-side area of their designated terminals, meaning they step out adjacent to their carrier's gates.

The cost for the remote terminal will be $9 each way, free for kids 17 and under, which is the standard Logan Express fare. Parking $7 per day, a massive discount compared to Logan Airport's $46/day on-site rates.

Buses, which will depart hourly on the hour between 4:00 a.m. and 1 p.m. (could possibly expand in the future) can accommodate up to 55 passengers each and there will be 400 parking spaces available. Customers can book the remote terminal option on as first come, first serve basis, up to 90 days before their travel plans.