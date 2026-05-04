Massachusetts Quietly Makes Major Changes to Recreational Marijuana Laws

Marijuana has been available for recreational use in Massachusetts since late 2018 after it was legalized by voters in 2016. The first recreational marijuana sales took place in Berkshire County in January of 2019 with the opening of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and it's been off to the races since then.

Early last year it was estimated that there were just over 175 marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts, about 100 of them being recreational and 65 serving medical licenses as well. Everything from edible chocolates to pre-rolled joints and even cannabis drinks are fair game for adults in the Bay State.

While recreational sales have been around for almost seven years, it's not without regulations. Laws for facilities are very strict and include restrictions on everything from the stores doors and flow of foot traffic to the amount adults can purchase in one day. One regulation that's about to change is where adults can consume recreational marijuana.

Massachusetts "Modernizes" Recreational Cannabis Laws, Increase Purchase Limits and More

Just last week, on April 19, 2026, Gov. Maura Healey signed a measure that changes the state’s laws related to cannabis possession and retail sales, including doubling the amount of marijuana a person can purchase per day.

After Healy signed "An Act Modernizing the Commonwealth’s Cannabis Laws", folks purchasing recreational marijuana in Massachusetts immediately gained the ability to purchase and possession two ounces, rather than one. The bill directs the state’s Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) to adopt new regulations for equivalency amounts in other products.

Here's everything the bill changed:

Adults aged 21 and older can now purchase and carry the following amounts in a single transaction or daily:

Flower: Up to 2 ounces (increased from 1 ounce).

Edibles: Up to 1,000 mg of THC (increased from 500 mg).

Concentrates: Up to 10 grams of active THC (increased from 5 grams)

What Else Changed?

Home Possession: Remains at 10 ounces per primary residence. However, any amount over 2 ounces must still be kept in a locked container.

Under-21 Penalties: The threshold for civil penalties for individuals under 21 has been raised from 2 ounces to 3 ounces .

Business Growth: Licensed companies can now own up to 6 retail licenses , up from the previous limit of 3.

Delivery: Delivery services are now authorized to deliver to any municipality in the state unless that municipality has specifically opted out.