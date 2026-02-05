Massachusetts Megabucks Hits Historic Jackpot Amount

As a whole, the United States spent $81.6 billion in state lotto tickets in 2019 across the 45 states where games are available, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Utah, and Nevada do not have state lotteries.

How Much Does Massachusetts Spend on Gambling?

Residents in Massachusetts spent a whopping $951.92 per adult, which is more than any other state in the U.S. That's just over $600 more than the national average. Massachusetts does however have a higher-than-average return percentage with the average Massachusetts adult winning $701.50 annually.

Why is This Megabucks Jackpot Historical?

In 2023, the game was redesigned was giving players better odds of winning and higher average jackpots. The overhaul also increased the payout amounts for all non-jackpot prize categories

Now, three years later, the Megabucks jackpot has reached it's largest sum since the games major change. The current jackpot is an estimated $11.6 million, which holds a cash option for the current drawing is valued at nearly $8 million.

The Megabucks jackpot was last hit on April 21, 2025, when a ticket worth nearly $2 million was sold in the Hyde Park area of Boston.