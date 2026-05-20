Here’s When You Can Purchase Alcohol on Memorial Day in Massachusetts

We are days away from Memorial Day and the three-day holiday weekend. Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 25, this year, and there will be plenty of parades, presentations, speeches, and cookouts to attend.

While some people may treat Memorial Day as another day off, it's important to recognize the significance of the holiday. It's about remembering, paying tribute, and thanking those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our country free and alive. This Memorial Day, before you celebrate with parties and cookouts, take a few moments to think about the meaning of the day.

With all that said, if you are going to a party on Memorial Day and alcohol is present, make sure you drink responsibly and have a designated driver on hand.

There is a Special Memorial Day Liquor Law in Massachusetts You'll Want to Keep in Mind When Purchasing Your Beverages

Speaking of alcohol and Memorial Day, the May 25 holiday is one of those holidays that has an alcohol restriction. Not completely. While there are some holidays in Massachusetts when you can't purchase alcohol, you can purchase liquor on Memorial Day, but sales are prohibited before 12:00 p.m. (noon). If liquor is a must, you may want to stock up ahead of time and not worry about the timing restrictions on May 25.

Why Can't Liquor be Purchased Before Noon on Memorial Day?

First of all, it's a Blue Law, but more importantly, the law remains in place to set some time aside for mourning and honoring fallen military personnel before commercial activities begin. Enjoy the holiday weekend and drink responsibly.

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz