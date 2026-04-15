Surprisingly, Massachusetts Men Say This Spot Is The #1 Place To Propose

This comes as quite a surprise to me, Massachusetts residents, but perhaps you will not be surprised by this revelation. An interesting survey was recently conducted of Massachusetts men concerning marriage proposals.

Bear with me for a moment, and allow me to explain further. We all know about high prices these days, especially when it comes to dining out. With that in mind, Ace.com surveyed over 3,000 men on how many would consider proposing in a fast food joint.

Specifically, men were asked in which fast food restaurant they would get down on one knee to pop the question. What do you think the number one response was? Any guesses? Feel free to shout 'em out. I can't hear you in the back!

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Before we get to the #1 choice for the perfect fast food restaurant to propose to your soulmate for men in Massachusetts, let's run through the bottom 9 choices. We'll work backwards, starting with #10:

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#10. Subway

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#9. Popeye's

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#8. Sonic Drive-In

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#7. Wendy's

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#6. Burger King

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#5. McDonalds

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#4. Dairy Queen

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#3. Pizza Hut

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#2. Taco Bell

WOW! Taco Bell is the second most popular fast food eatery for Massachusetts men eager to pop the big question! Well, with nine of the 10 choices covered, what could #1 possibly be? It shouldn't be that difficult, but give yourself a gold star if you guessed right.

The #1 Most Popular Fast Food Restaurant To Propose For Massachusetts Men:

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#1. Chick-Fil-A

I mean, really. Could it have been anything else? Ace.com had this to say regarding the popular chicken restaurant:

Known for its relentlessly polite service and calm, family-friendly atmosphere, it offers a setting where nerves don’t spiral and moments don’t feel rushed. For many Massachusetts men, it feels like the place where the odds quietly tilt in their favor without trying too hard.

I guess I can see where that sort of calming environment might make it a great place to propose. What it comes down to, though, is how do the women feel about it? According to a separate survey, it's not a guaranteed dealbreaker.

100 women were asked about how they would feel about a fast food proposal, and believe it or not, 49% said it would be funny but memorable. And, 24% would actually find it romantic!

So there you go. As Ace.com reports, "A fast food proposal is more likely to be remembered fondly than rejected outright." Check out the full report for more highlights on Ace.com.

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