New England Minimum Wage Changes for 2026: What You Need to Know

The federal minimum wage remains stuck at an embarrassingly low $7.25 per hour – a rate unchanged since 2009. Fortunately, states can set their own minimum wages if they choose, and most of New England is doing exactly that starting January 1, 2026.

Connecticut leads the pack with a 59-cent increase to $16.94 per hour. The state's minimum wage rises automatically every year to keep pace with the cost of living.

Rhode Island gives workers a full dollar raise to $16.00 per hour in 2026, with another bump to $17.00 scheduled for 2027.

Maine workers get a 45-cent raise to $15.10 per hour statewide, with Portland's city minimum wage climbing even higher to $16.75. Maine's wage adjusts annually based on inflation.

Vermont sees a 41-cent increase to $14.42 per hour, tied to annual cost-of-living adjustments.

Massachusetts stays flat at $15.00 per hour in 2026. State lawmakers are discussing future increases, but nothing is locked in yet.

New Hampshire remains at just $7.25 per hour – matching the federal minimum. New Hampshire is the only New England state with no planned increase.

Why the differences? Some states have laws requiring automatic annual wage adjustments tied to inflation. Others require legislative votes each time, and lawmakers don't always agree.

It's worth noting that while higher minimum wages help workers cover food, rent, and gas, some small businesses genuinely struggle in high-wage states.

It's a common misconception that every small business owner is wealthy and running a highly profitable operation – many operate on razor-thin margins.

If you earn minimum wage, check your pay stub in January to confirm your new rate. These changes could make a real difference in your budget.