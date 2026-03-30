Here’s Where You Have the Best Shot at Spotting a Moose in Massachusetts

Spring is here, and many animals are making their presence known throughout Massachusetts. It was just last week when I was driving home from work in Great Barrington that I had to stop for a black bear to cross the road. Other critters that are out there include rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks, and a variety of birds.

One big animal that you may see this time of year are Moose. While moose season tends to be in September and October (that's their breeding season), you can also see them in April and especially in May.

During this time of year, the large, majestic creatures emerge to forage for salt along roadsides.

Where is the Best Place to Spot a Moose in Massachusetts?

The best time of day to spot a moose is at dawn and dusk, and the best place to see one, according to various web sources, is Quabbin Reservoir, along with the forested areas of Western and Central Massachusetts. Boston Magazine agrees, as one of its articles stated the following regarding spotting moose in Massachusetts.

Generally speaking, your best bet for sighting a moose in the Bay State will be the muddy shores and lonesome woods of the Quabbin Reservoir. A slow drive along the scenic roads encircling the nearly 120,000-acre watershed could yield a sudden glimpse of matted fur and twisted antlers.

Be Respectful Toward Moose and Keep Your Distance

If you are going out to try to view a moose. Make sure you are respectful, keep your distance (at least 50 feet), don't try to feed them, and if you have a dog with you, keep it leashed. Keep in mind that fully grown moose weigh over 1,000 pounds and reach a maximum of 35 miles per hour when running.

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