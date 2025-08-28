Massachusetts’ 3 Most Affordable Areas For Those Buying Homes

Here's some big news for Massachusetts house hunters and home buyers in 2025! The website HomeStratosphere.com recently published a report looking at the most affordable neighborhoods for home buying nowadays.

You'll NEVER believe this folks, but I'm going to whip it on you anyway! You ready? Two out of the top three most affordable Massachusetts neighborhoods in 2025 are LOCAL! Local, as in, right in our backyard!

HomeStratosphere.com utilized data from the Zillow Home Value Index and came up with some surprising facts. For instance, while normally Massachusetts ranks among America's most expensive housing markets, there are areas that offer BIG value.

HomeStratosphere.com did a pretty comprehensive report wherein they looked at the Top 25 most affordable Massachusetts neighborhoods for buying a home. We're just going to look at the Top 3 for this article.

Imagine my surprise when I realized, while looking at the top three most affordable neighborhoods in the Commonwealth for house hunters, that two of them are right here in Western Massachusetts. Specifically, here in Berkshire County!

So, without further ado, here we go with The Top 3 Most Affordable Neighborhoods to Buy a House in Massachusetts in 2025, according to HomeStratosphere.com.

#3. The neighborhood of Morning Side, situated in the eastern part of Pittsfield! The median house price in 2025 is $192,970.76, making it the third most affordable neighborhood in Massachusetts.

#2. Believe it or not, the second most affordable neighborhood in the Bay State is ALSO in PITTSFIELD! The neighborhood of Westside has a median house price in 2025 of $171,888.83.

#1. Finally, we come to the top dawg. The most budget-friendly Massachusetts neighborhood for home buyers overall is located in downtown Springfield, and it's the neighborhood of Metro Center. Median house price? $159,039.24. WOW.

Do yourself a favor, if you've got some time to spare. Check out the full report (which covers the 25 most affordable Massachusetts neighborhoods) by visiting HomeStratosphere.com's website here.

