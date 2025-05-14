The best part about laughter is the fact that it's involuntary. You can't control what makes you laugh and laughing is good for the soul. People who laugh are happier and healthier.

If your looking for a laugh filled, fun night at an unpolished place:

Massachusetts' Most Divey, Legacy Comedy Spot

If you're looking for laughs in a genuinely gritty, divey, and iconic spot, it's Nick's Comedy Stop.

This intimate club, which has seating for around 100, has earned its stripes as a launchpad for comedy legends like Denis Leary, Louis C.K., and Patrice O’Neal.

Tickets are more than fair priced at about $20-30 bucks, this dimly lit, nothing special stage comedy spot is perfect for the regular Massachusetts person.

A full bar combined with a no-drink minimum means you can enjoy an evening of belly laughs without later bellyaching over the cost. -timeout.com

For those seeking a no-nonsense, laugh-filled evening where the jokes hit hard and the atmosphere feels like a shared secret, Nick’s Comedy Stop delivers, night after night, as it has for nearly five decades.

READ MORE:

10 Wicked Famous Comedians From Massachusetts

1. Conan O'Brien

The super tall comedian and writer is from Brookline, MA. Writing for The Simpsons and SNL, O'Brien was once cheated out of being the host of "The Tonight Show" and wound up on TBS instead. Conan has since left TBS and now hosts a popular podcast and more.

Screen grab from YouTube Screen grab from YouTube loading...

2. Dane Cook

This guy literally made me cry laughing the first time I heard "Harmful If Swallowed". Cook was born in Cambridge, MA. Cook was massive at one point in the '00s. He entrusted his brother with managing his finances and eventually stole millions from him. Cook has recuperated some of his money and his brother is in prison.

Screen grab from YouTube Screen grab from YouTube loading...

3. Steve Sweeney

Born in Charlestown, MA, Sweeney eventually ended up hosting morning drive radio on Boston's WZLX-FM (100.7) and has made some cameos in comedies like "Me, Myself, and Irene".

Screen grab from YouTube Screen grab from YouTube loading...

4. Amy Poehler

Graduating from Boston College, Poehler was an SNL staple from '01-'08.

Screen grab from YouTube Screen grab from YouTube loading...

5. Bill Burr

Burr was born in Canton, MA and eventually went to Emerson College. He is known for sometimes crude controversial humor. His latest special is on Netflix.

Screen grab from YouTube Screen grab from YouTube loading...

6. Mike Birbiglia

Born in Shrewsbury, MA, Birbiglia has a quiet to loud style of delivery. Birbiglia does a cameo in Taylor Swift's video for "Anti-Hero".

Screen grab from YouTube Screen grab from YouTube loading...

7. Steve Carell

The Office. 40-Year-Old Virgin. Bruce Almighty. Ron Burgundy. Apple TV's The Morning Show. Need I say more? Carell is nothing short of awesome and grew up in Acton, MA.

Screen grab from YouTube Screen grab from YouTube loading...

8. Lenny Clarke

Marjo and I often reference the time when Clarke went on Joe Rogan's podcast and talked about Rogan's stand-up show at Jay's in Pittsfield, MA (now the defunct K&K Liquors) back in the '80s. Clarke was born in Cambridge.

Screen grab from YouTube Screen grab from YouTube loading...

9. Jay Leno

The Tonight Show mainstay took over for Johnny Carson in 1992. Leno grew up in Andover, MA and he loves cars, too.

Screen grab from YouTube Screen grab from YouTube loading...

10. Denis Leary

Leary was born in Worcester, MA, and used to party hard. He also used to play a fireman on TV, (Rescue Me). Leary can be loud and is very funny.

Screen grab from YouTube Screen grab from YouTube loading...