Massachusetts’ Most Popular Names for Boys According to SSO

If you are at that point in your life when you are expecting, you know the excitement is in the air, and while you may already have many preparations for the big day done, you may still be struggling to choose the perfect name for your bundle of joy. If you are having a boy, here are the top 50 most popular names for boys in Massachusetts, according to Social Security Online.

Massachusetts' Most Popular Baby Names The latest data is for male births in 2025 per Social Security Online Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

According to Social Security Online, the source is a 100% sample based on Social Security card application data.

READ MORE: These Baby Names are Banned in Massachusetts

It's interesting to see how things have changed or, in many cases, haven't changed over the years. Noah has been the number one boy's name in Massachusetts since 2020. Going back 10 years, it's Noah and Benjamin landing in the top spot in Massachusetts.

2024 - Noah (Number of Males: 515)

2023 - Noah (Number of Males: 525

2022 - Noah (Number of Males: 548)

2021 - Noah (Number of Males: 476)

2020 - Noah (Number of Males: 459)

2019 - Benjamin (Number of Males: 477)

2018 - Benjamin (Number of Males: 429)

2017 - Benjamin (Number of Males: 494)

2016 - Benjamin (Number of Males: 491)

2015 - Benjamin (Number of Males: 456)

If popularity and trends are an important thing to you when coming up with a name for your son, then obviously Noah is the way to go. How much longer will Noah stay #1? Only time will tell.

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The list was courtesy of Social Security Online, and the original list has 100 names included, which you can view by going here.

KEEP READING: While we are on the topic of names, did you know there are a bunch of illegal names to use in Massachusetts and around the world? Let's go.

Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal